WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.47 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. WAX has a total market cap of $62.47 million and $4.89 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAX has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001629 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000361 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025053 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,734,735,498 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,155,818 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

