Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Price Target at $10.60

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MWA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 3,828,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,075. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.84 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

