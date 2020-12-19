Waltonchain Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.32 or 0.02763306 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00027293 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.