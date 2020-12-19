Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $13.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.44. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

