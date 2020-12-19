0xBitcoin Trading Down 15.6% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $693,895.72 and approximately $738,296.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00368311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026034 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

