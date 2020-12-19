Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post ($1.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.15). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.18.

H stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 517,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.54. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

