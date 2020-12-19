Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings of ($2.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Global by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Global by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Liberty Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,876,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 5,986,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

