NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.37. NuVasive posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. BTIG Research cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,146. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

