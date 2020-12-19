OpenDAO Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $755,932.44 and approximately $47,024.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00371740 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025794 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001966 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OPEN is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

