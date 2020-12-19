Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Receives $26.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,440. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ABTX stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 279,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,482. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. The company has a market cap of $677.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.