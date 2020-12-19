BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives $25.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

BXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,697. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

