Manna Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Manna has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.20 or 0.99653697 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 78.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

