ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $59.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

ACAD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 1,938,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,297. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

