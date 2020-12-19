Rotten Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,512.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a market capitalization of $305,620.24 and $9,512.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rotten

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 45,065,377 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Buying and Selling Rotten

Rotten can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

