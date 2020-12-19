Universal Currency (UNIT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44,873.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $2,175.91 and approximately $44,873.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2015. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Buying and Selling Universal Currency

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

