HyperDAO (HDAO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.85 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $12,611.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00139610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00740366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00174678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00370003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00118661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00074724 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,413,037 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

