DREP 1-Day Volume Tops $634,248.00 (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, DREP has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $634,248.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00139610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.00740366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00174678 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00370003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00118661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00074724 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

