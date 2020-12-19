Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KDNY) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Chinook Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -215.80% -112.72% -21.36% Chinook Therapeutics Competitors -3,661.65% -191.78% -31.64%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors 7589 20568 38752 1577 2.50

Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.15%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Chinook Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chinook Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $17.26 million -$82.37 million -3.70 Chinook Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $220.32 million -3.24

Chinook Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chinook Therapeutics competitors beat Chinook Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. Its product candidates include BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase Ib trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, a preclinical development candidate for an undisclosed ultra-orphan kidney disease, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.