Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.95.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

