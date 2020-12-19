Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,116 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 42.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 188,253 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 185,553 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.97. 333,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

