Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io and Huobi. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00056504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00374430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025729 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,168,757 coins and its circulating supply is 57,633,235 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, LBank, BCEX and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.