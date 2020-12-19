MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) alerts:

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,335,463.85. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,576.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $342,203.

Shares of MAG stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.97. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -111.95.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.