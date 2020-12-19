Zacks: Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. AdvanSix reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,446. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 934,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

