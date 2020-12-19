-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.04). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. TheStreet raised Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,524 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $63.36.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

