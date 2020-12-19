$1.02 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $1.15. Avaya posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million.

AVYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 1,569,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,755. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter worth $590,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avaya by 5.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $2,709,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.