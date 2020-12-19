Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $8.79 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $8.79 million and $1.18 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00056485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00374844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 78.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001968 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 733,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,999,999 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

