Single Collateral DAI Price Reaches $1.29 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00056485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00374844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025753 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

