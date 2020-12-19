Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Receives $19.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

UVSP traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $19.91. 546,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,490. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $28,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.