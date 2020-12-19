Rapidz Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $7,901.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00139641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.31 or 0.00738895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00174717 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00369475 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00118415 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

