Newton Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $357,228.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

