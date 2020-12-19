Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 156.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 134.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00378103 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

