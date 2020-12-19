Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of PKOH stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.54.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
