Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Receives $27.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKOH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $117,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.72 million, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

