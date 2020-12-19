Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%.

VREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 60.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $31.90.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.