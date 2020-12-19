Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $477.20 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and $477.20 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009839 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,582 coins and its circulating supply is 21,837,110,763 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

