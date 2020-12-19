Folgory Coin (FLG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,627.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $58,570.77 and $1,627.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00379153 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026028 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.