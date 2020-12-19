Lykke 1-Day Volume Tops $385.00 (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Lykke has a market cap of $3.27 million and $385.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lykke has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00139681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00741819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00174769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00368903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118136 BTC.

Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lykke’s official website is lykke.com . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here

