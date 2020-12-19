Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. SVMK posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,794 shares of company stock valued at $794,108 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

