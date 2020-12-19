Tezos (XTZ) Price Up 10.2% This Week

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $156.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00009868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 753,907,502 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

