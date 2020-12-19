Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SI. Compass Point increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 701.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SI traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,226. The firm has a market cap of $959.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

