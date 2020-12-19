Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Stepan reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.70 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

NYSE:SCL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.32. The company had a trading volume of 257,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $129.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $1,474,211.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,379.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after purchasing an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 172.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 59,944 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

