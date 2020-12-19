PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.96. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.25 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at $932,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 9,074 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $362,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,147 shares of company stock valued at $673,975. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,111,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,476. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.09.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

