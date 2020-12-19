Brokerages Set PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Target Price at $106.42

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,564,000 after buying an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,122,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.54. 720,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $124.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.