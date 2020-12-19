DATx (DATX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $170,440.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One DATx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DATx has a total market cap of $353,702.70 and $170,440.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00380110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.42 or 0.02398651 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

