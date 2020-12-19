ZCore (ZCR) Trading Up 29% Over Last Week

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $510,702.07 and $11,132.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $7.50, $20.33 and $32.15. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,317,941 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

