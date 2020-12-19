Adelphoi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $512.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $138,716.80 and $512.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00741475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00174651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00368804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00118057 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

