Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $175.26. 2,900,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

