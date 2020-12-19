Kusama (KSM) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for $56.77 or 0.00237610 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $480.87 million and approximately $54.20 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00140458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00742371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00175741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00369010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00075447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00118131 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

