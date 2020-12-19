Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,111. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

