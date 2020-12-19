Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. 4,137,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,026. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,561,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $305,230.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,860 shares in the company, valued at $29,293,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,725 shares of company stock worth $7,546,564. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $521,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 458.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 488.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

