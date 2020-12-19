$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. SVMK posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SVMK. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other SVMK news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,794 shares of company stock worth $794,108. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVMK by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 115,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of SVMK by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.